Stop Blaming Amazon for the Retail Apocalypse

Don’t Blame Amazon for the Retail Apocalypse

The company, which Trump likes to zing on Twitter, is just responding to market forces.

Bloomberg, April 9, 2018

The U.S. president has repeatedly attacked one of the most successful American companies ever, Amazon.com Inc. Several times he has taken to Twitter to excoriate the giant online retailer, whose chief Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post, a newspaper that has published a steady stream of articles that have proven embarrassing to Donald Trump and his administration.

Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

I will leave aside whether Trump is engaging in a personal vendetta driven by jealouslyor bad news coverage or taxes or concern for the Post Office or whether his behavior is worthy of comparison to Mussolini. All of you have opinions on those subjects, which I am unlikely to sway no matter how many words I expend today.

However, the issue of the cause of the retail apocalypse and how much of that we should blame on Amazon is worth considering. Stores both large and small have been suffering pressure as America’s shopping tastes change. But it is too easy — and in my opinion, intellectually lazy — to simply shrug and blame all of retail’s ills on Bezos & Co.