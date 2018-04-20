Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 4.20.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 20th, 2018

Positives:

1. Markets finished in the green for the week, despite a rocky few days

2. Same store sales rose 3% y/o/y, up .01% from prior 2.9%; Retail sales rose 0.6% m/o/m, beating 0.4% expected.

3. Business inventories rose .6% in February for a second straight month.

4. Housing starts rose to 1.319M in March, beating the expected 1.264M.

5. Industrial production rose .5% in March, beating the expected 0.4%

6. Mortgage application rose 4.9% w/o/w, up from prior decrease of 1.9%.

7. Its 420 Day — Enjoy the weekend!