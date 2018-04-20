Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 4.20.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 20th, 2018
Positives:
1. Markets finished in the green for the week, despite a rocky few days
2. Same store sales rose 3% y/o/y, up .01% from prior 2.9%; Retail sales rose 0.6% m/o/m, beating 0.4% expected.
3. Business inventories rose .6% in February for a second straight month.
4. Housing starts rose to 1.319M in March, beating the expected 1.264M.
5. Industrial production rose .5% in March, beating the expected 0.4%
6. Mortgage application rose 4.9% w/o/w, up from prior decrease of 1.9%.
7. Its 420 Day — Enjoy the weekend!
Negatives:
1. CRB index was up 1% on the week and 4% year to date to touch the highest level since October 2015.
2. Jobless claims rose to 232k, up 5k from mid-March reading.
3. Housing market index fell to 69 in April, its lowest reading since last November.
4. Fed’s Beige Book reflects legitimate concerns with tariffs and rising costs.
5. NY manufacturing April index fell to 15.8 from 22.5
