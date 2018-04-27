Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 4.27.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 27th, 2018

Positives:

1. First quarter GDP rose 2.3%.

2. Durable goods orders rose 2.6%, beating the expected 1.7%.

3. Jobless claims fell 21k, down from 232k to 209k.

4. Existing home sales rose 1.1%, beating expectations; New home sales rose to 694k, above the 630k expected.

5. PMI Composite rose to 54.8, up .5 from prior 54.3.

6. Consumer confidence rose to 128.7, up 1 from previous 127.7.

7. Wholesale inventories rose 0.5% for the month of March.