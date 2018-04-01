10 Easter Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• The bottom line: One in three families can’t afford diapers. Why are they so expensive? (Tampa Bay Times)

• Facebook is more powerful in Washington than you realize. Here’s why. (Vice)

• Inside Michael Dell’s Sprawling Property Empire (Wall Street Journal)

• A Partisan Combatant, a Remorseful Blogger: The Senate Staffer Behind the Attack on the Trump-Russia Investigation (ProPublica)

• Chicago’s Awful Divide (The Atlantic)

• In to Asia: New evidence about the ancient humans who occupied Asia is cascading in — the story of our species needs rewriting again (Aeon)

• The citizenship question on the 2020 census, explained (Vox) see also California, other states sue over citizenship question on next census (SFGate)

• Can 27,000 American lives be saved each year? The Boston Globe has a plan. (Poynter)

• Annie Duke, former World Poker champ, says it’s ok not to be certain (The Inquirer)

• How One Houston Suburb Ended Up in a Reservoir (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Enrich, finance editor at the New York Times and author of “The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History.” And, for the holiday weekend, we have a bonus interview with legendary tennis great Serena Williams.

The temperature of the ocean is rising



Source: The Economist

