10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• John Hempton, the Aussie fraud-hunting short seller taunting billionaire investor Bill Ackman (Sydney Morning Herald)

• Turning Amazon’s Cloud Into a Hot Trade (Bloomberg)

• Why ‘Super Mario’ Gabelli Isn’t Sweating the Passive Trend (Institutional Investor)

• Why Are States So Strapped for Cash? There Are Two Big Reasons (Wall Street Journal)

• Anthony Scaramucci on Bannon and back-stabbing in DC (Financial Times)

• From crack cocaine to Mar-a-Lago: The unusual journey of the MyPillow man (Washington Post)

• Inside the Decade-Long Russian Campaign to Infiltrate the NRA and Help Elect Trump. (RollingStone)

• Stephen Malkmus, indie rock patron, on How to Be a Useful Human (Pitchfork)

• Why Trump went after Bezos: Two billionaires across a cultural divide (Washington Post) but see Trump Organization’s Web Store Collects Sales Tax in Only Two States (Wall Street Journal)

• What makes a tree a tree? Despite numerous studies and 30-plus genomes under their belts, scientists are still struggling to nail down the defining traits of these tall, long-lived, woody plants (Knowable)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Kadnar, a member of GMO’s asset allocation team. Prior to joining GMO in 2004, he was an in-house counsel for LPL Financial Services.

Trump Tariffs Stick It to U.S. Manufacturers



Source: Bloomberg Gadfly

