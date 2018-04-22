10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Engineers Are Leaving Trump’s America for the Canadian Dream (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• SEC Votes to Propose Stricter Broker Standards (Wall Street Journal)
• What if the Future is Better Than We Think? (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Michael Bloomberg Takes on the Coal Industry (New Yorker)
• We’re Bad at Evaluating Risk. How Doctors Can Help. (The Upshot) see also How economies could insure themselves against the bad times (The Guardian)
• ‘I Fundamentally Believe That My Time at Reddit Made the World a Worse Place’ (New York Magazine)
• “There’s too many men”: What happens when women are outnumbered on a massive scale (Washington Post)
• As the Son of An Indian Shopkeeper, This is What Apu Taught Me About Being A Man (Mel)
• These diamonds from space formed inside a long-lost planet, scientists say (Washington Post)
• The Real-Life Fast & Furious Car Shop (Bloomberg)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Joel Greenblatt of Gotham Asset Management. Greenblatt previously ran Gotham Capital, which generated returns of 50% per year (before fees) for 10 years before he returned capital back to investors. He is the author of numerous books, most recently, The Big Secret for the Small Investor: A New Route to Long-Term Investment.
A majority of U.S. teens fear a shooting could happen at their school
Source: Pew Research
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!