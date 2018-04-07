10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab an aisle seat, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• AI: Coming to a Portfolio Near You (Barron’s)

• Backstopping Catastrophes Was a Quiet Business — Then Came the Hurricanes (Institutional Investor)

• When Keynes Played Art Buyer (JasonZweig)

• The dizzying story of Symphony of the Seas, the largest and most ambitious cruise ship ever built. (Wired)

• Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook’s hardest year, and what comes next. (Vox)

• What is good science? Demanding that a theory is falsifiable or observable, without any subtlety, will hold science back. We need madcap ideas (Aeon)

• How We, The Indians, Came to Be (The Quint)

• The Imaginative Reality of Ursula K. Le Guin (VQR Online)

• New Orleans: Airbnb is Killing Neighborhood Restaurants (Eater)

• Playing for Pop: San Antonio Spurs Coach, Gregg Popovich drops some wisdom (San Antonio Express-News)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Kadnar, a member of GMO’s asset allocation team. Prior to joining GMO in 2004, he was an in-house counsel for LPL Financial Services.

The reckoning is starting for crypto hedge funds



Source: Bloomberg via @technology

