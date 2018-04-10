Since I am traveling today, a quick airport graphic, below.

I love the original headline to this — “New York’s JFK Booted Out of World’s Top 20 Busiest Airports” — like the rest of the airports took a vote, it went against J, and it was up to his buddy O’Hare to break it to him:

“Bad news buddy, some of the guys got around to talking, and, well, look at you, you are a mess. Everyone else is kinda embarrassed to be seen with you. Even your local pal LaGuardia is cleaning up his life. Get your shit together, you gotta grow up if you wanna to hang with the big boys.”

Indeed . . .

New York’s JFK Booted Out of World’s Top 20 Busiest Airports



Source: Bloomberg