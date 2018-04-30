Yield Curve Inversion Ain’t Here Yet

A Flatter Yield Curve Is No Reason to Freak

An inversion is a worry. Flattening, not so much.

Bloomberg, April 30, 2018

There are not many sure things in economics, but today I am going to share the closest thing to a foregone conclusion I have seen: When the yield curve inverts, an economic recession is coming.

Oddly enough, this is the subject of no small measure of confusion among traders, investors and even economists.

First, a quick definition: An inversion occurs when the yield on longer-term bonds is lower than the yield on shorter-term bonds. In other words, a buyer gets paid less to tie up capital for longer periods of time. Consider the 10-year and two-year Treasury bonds as a good pair to monitor the yield curve. The spread is the difference between the yields of the two.

There is confusion for all the usual reasons of myth, exaggerations and failure to consider the data. Let’s try to resolve all of that today:

No. 1. The yield curve is not a linear relationship: There seems to be a thought that as the yield curve flattens things will get steadily worse until we reach a full inversion, at which point disaster strikes. But a flattening curve isn’t the same as an inversion. And a less steep positively inclined curve is not always a harbinger of bad news.

When the yield curve does invert, it typically means the economy has reached a tipping point. It often indicates that the Federal Reserve has been raising short term rates to slow the extension of credit, usually out of concern that the economy is overheating and inflation will accelerate too much. Tightening tends to slow business expansion and put the brakes on growth, making the economy more susceptible to recession. But up until that point, even as the curve flattens, the economy can still expand and easily avoid a contraction. . .