10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• The Gambler Who Cracked the Horse-Racing Code (Bloomberg)

• World’s richest man: I’d be nothing without my Cuban father: Jeff Bezos talks about his upbringing in Texas, New Mexico and Miami. (Miami Herald)

• Fake it till you make it: meet the wolves of Instagram (The Guardian)

• The innovation turning desert sand into farmland (BBC)

• The Benefits of Admitting When You Don’t Know (Behavioral Scientist)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Benedict Evans, a partner at Silicon Valley venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!