10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• The Store Is Not Dead (at Least for Now): Shops that would rather not shut down are adapting, resulting in a somewhat surprising retail renaissance (The Cut)

• How Baby Boomers Broke America (Time)

• Bitcoin’s energy use got studied, and you libertarian nerds look even worse than usual (Grist)

• U.S. Farms, Factories Can’t Produce Enough to Meet White House Goal to Cut China Deficit (Wall Street Journal)

• Answering Critics, Avenatti Says Slaying Goliaths Is His Business Model (New York Law Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with wearables expert and VC Steve Murray, partner at Revolution Growth, and Fitbit board member.

