10 Friday AM Reads

My 3 day weekend not on the train reads:

• Stocks prices are a proxy for our beliefs about the future (Reformed Broker)

• The WSJ Reporter Who Took Down a Unicorn (New York Magazine)

• There is only one gun store in all of Mexico. So why is gun violence soaring? (LA Times)

• Truth in a Post-Truth Era: Sandy Hook Families Sue Alex Jones, Conspiracy Theorist (New York Times) see also Lie Gate (Medium)

• Important holiday warning: Drowning Doesn’t Look Like Drowning (Soundings)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research; Dr. Yardeni previously served as chief investment strategist for Deutsche Bank. He is the author of “Predicting the Markets: A Professional Autobiography.”

