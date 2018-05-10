10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• California’s most powerful voice on Wall Street? Its pensions (LA Times)

• Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value (Harvard Journal of Law)

• Smart Beta Vs. Factor Funds: What’s The Difference? (ETF.com)

• Nobody Planned This, Nobody Expected It (Collaborative Fund)

• I Went to a Flat Earth Convention to Meet Flat Earthers Like My Mom (Vice)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend famed short seller Jim Chanos, President and founder of Kynikos Associates.

