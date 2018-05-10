10 Monday AM Reads

My Philly-based morning train reads:

• Good Funds, Big Outflows (Barron’s) see also Missing: Enthusiasm for the Stock Market Party? (Humble Dollar)

• Kleiner Perkins’ John Doerr explains how to run your company like Bill Gates or Bono. (Recode)

• All the companies that hired Michael Cohen have an Enron problem (Business Insider)

• Following five healthy lifestyle habits may increase life expectancy by decade or more (HPH)

• Is your favorite TV show canceled? A guide to what’s renewed and what’s in trouble. (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend famed short seller Jim Chanos, President and founder of Kynikos Associates.

