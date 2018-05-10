10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Actually, the 1 Percent Are Still The Problem (Slate)

• Fake Facebook accounts and online lies multiply in hours after Santa Fe school shooting (Washington Post)

• New Amazon Channels Data Shows Why Apple Wants to Copy It (Variety)

• Humans Are Dumb At Figuring Out How Smart Animals Are (fivethirtyeight)

• How the Enlightenment Ends: Philosophically, intellectually—in every way—human society is unprepared for the rise of artificial intelligence. (The Atlantic)

