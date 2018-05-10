10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• Deconstructing The U.S. Jobs Market (Global Macro Monitor)
• Stanley Druckenmiller’s Big Mistake (Irrelevant Investor)
• How Shoddy Statistics Found A Home In Sports Research (fivethirtyeight)
• The 9.9 Percent Is the New American Aristocracy (The Atlantic) see also 40% in U.S. can’t afford middle-class basics (Axios)
• Subcutaneous Fitbits? These cows are modeling the tracking technology of the future (MIT Technology Review)
What are you reading?
