10 Thursday AM Reads

Last day of May – make it count with our morning train reads:

• The Rich List: What the world’s richest hedge fund managers earned in 2017 (Institutional Investor)

• Mary Meeker’s 2018 internet trends report: All the slides, plus analysis (Recode)

• This investor rivals Warren Buffett — and you probably haven’t heard of him (MarketWatch)

• Keeping Up With the Joneses: Neighbors of Lottery Winners Are More Likely to Go Bankrupt (Bloomberg)

• Why is Elon Musk raging at “big media”? Because he’s finally being called on his tall tales. (Vox)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!