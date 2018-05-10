10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Which Jobs Are Workers Most Willing to Move For? These Ones (Real Time Economics) see also Moving to a Place Instead of a Job (Bloomberg View)

• How the Math Men Overthrew the Mad Men (New Yorker)

• Shady Marketplaces Selling Fake Facebook Profiles Operate In Plain Sight (Buzzfeed)

• California’s underground pot market continues to thrive. Is the tax man to blame? (McClatchy) see also Deep-Pocketed Investors Are Storming Oregon’s Cannabis Market. They’re Shifting the Business Model From Mom-and-Pop Shops to Starbucks. (Willamette Week)

• How Trump changed everything for The Onion (Politico) see also ‘The Onion’ Has Finally Read Michael Cohen’s 2013 Email Regarding His Client And Would Like To Discuss The Matter Further At His Convenience (The Onion)