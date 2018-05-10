10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Can the cult of Berkshire Hathaway outlive Warren Buffett? (Quartz) see also World’s Best CEOs: 30 Leaders With Talent to Spare (Barron’s)

• In each of the last 10 years, Fidelity’s fabled mutual funds have leaked money, no matter how well they have performed (New York Times) see also Investors Can Miss the Forest for the Smart Beta Trees (By the Numbers)

• What the Hell Happened at General Electric? (Fortune)

• What’ll we eat in 2050? California farmers are placing bets. (Grist) see also Are Avocados Toast? (Wired)

• There is no fake news in Showtime’s winning ‘Fourth Estate’ (Baltimore Sun)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research; Dr. Yardeni previously served as chief investment strategist for Deutsche Bank. He is the author of “Predicting the Markets: A Professional Autobiography.”

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!