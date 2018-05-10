10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• What It’s Really Like to Have a Trust Fund (Wall Street Journal)

• Russia’s greatest Ponzi mastermind is dead, but his legacy lives on in the crypto world (Quartz)

• Wall Street Job Exodus Grows as AllianceBernstein Move Leaks (Bloomberg) see also How Bad Is the Labor Shortage? Cities Will Pay You to Move There (Wall Street Journal)

• Better Call Cohen: The Shady Cases of Trump Lawyer’s Personal Injury Practice (Rolling Stone)

• An MSG Convert Visits the High Church of Umami (New Yorker)