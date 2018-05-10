10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• Soros: How to Save Europe (Project-Syndicate)

• Easy in Theory, Difficult in Practice (Of Dollars And Data)

• Price Is What You Pay; Value Is What You Get – Nifty Fifty Edition (FFA)

• Harvard study estimates thousands died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Maria (Washington Post) see also Trump Failed the Americans of Puerto Rico (Bloomberg View)

• How Amazon Plans To Use Whole Foods to Dominate the Retail Industry (Fortune)