10 Wednesday AM Reads

May 30, 2018 7:59am by

My mid-week morning train reads:

• Soros: How to Save Europe (Project-Syndicate)
• Easy in Theory, Difficult in Practice (Of Dollars And Data)
• Price Is What You Pay; Value Is What You Get – Nifty Fifty Edition (FFA)
• Harvard study estimates thousands died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Maria (Washington Postsee also Trump Failed the Americans of Puerto Rico (Bloomberg View)
• How Amazon Plans To Use Whole Foods to Dominate the Retail Industry (Fortune)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

 

Read this next.

Posted Under