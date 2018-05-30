The Bad Blood at Theranos

Theranos’ Fatal Flaws Were in Plain Sight

With this many red flags, it’s a wonder the collapse didn’t come sooner.

Bloomberg, May 30, 2018.

Last week, I previewed 10 books I want to tackle during the summer reading season. I finished the first one, “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup” by Pulitzer-Prize winning reporter John Carreyrou, over the holiday weekend. It tells the story of blood-testing startup Theranos Inc., which at one point had a value north of $9 billion — making it one of the biggest so-called unicorns in the world. Today it is essentially worthless.

The Wall Street Journal in 2015 first raised doubts about the company’s technology, which the company claimed would run a battery of tests on a mere drop of blood from a pinprick instead of the multiple vials now required. The company had by then raised more than $700 million from venture capitalists and private investors. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Holmes, a Stanford University dropout who modeled herself after Apple Inc.’s Steve Jobs, black turtles necks and all, was feted on magazine covers and tech conferences. She has since settled civil securities fraud accusations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the company has laid off most of its staff, though it somehow managed to obtain a loan from a private-equity fund to stay afloat.

That’s what we know today. Before all the bad news broke, there was a series of red flags that were ignored by many investors and journalists alike. Therein lies the cautionary lesson for today. Whether someone with no medical training who finished just one year of college should have been pursuing this line of research is a fair question. The book doesn’t suggest the original intent was fraudulent. What began as a noble quest to change how we test blood ran into some immediate setbacks. Rather than deal with these head on, Holmes and her partner, a software engineer named Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, quickly devolved into lying to their partners, employees and investors. Edison, the Theranos testing device, was rigged to deliver fake test results. They created a dummy machine that spit out fabricated results for potential investors. From there, a series of decisions — some bad, some worse, many fraudulent — sent the company into its inevitable death spiral…