We Should Fail Better

There’s a Right Way and a Wrong Way to Fail

The options are: openly examine past mistakes and learn or avoid a reckoning and repeat them.

Bloomberg, May 16, 2018

I have been thinking about errors, mistakes and failures ever since I traded my first stock decades ago. Good traders expect to be wrong, but that attitude is surprisingly rare in business. That is a shame, because having a healthy outlook on failure would benefit corporations, governments – just about everyone.

We shall dispense with the usual tired tales — yes, we all know that New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady was picked in the sixth round of the National Football League draft, and that all-time basketball great Michael Jordan didn’t make his high school varsity team. Instead, let’s consider how we can better incorporate data into our processes; open versus closed approaches; and, how we can learn to fail better.

If data is involved, then survivorship bias is not far behind. My favorite example involves Abraham Wald, a mathematician at Columbia University. Wald was a member of War Department’s Statistical Research Group during World War II.

In “How Not to Be Wrong: The Power of Mathematical Thinking,” Robert Ellenberg describes how Wald addressed the challenge of armoring bombers so they could survive the fearsome attacks of fighter planes and anti-aircraft fire. The Center for Naval Analyses had performed a study showing the damage patterns of returning aircraft. Its recommendation was to add armor to those areas that showed the most damage: on the plane’s wings, fuselage and tail. Wald rejected that, noting if a plane could return with its wings shot up, that was not where armor was needed. Instead, he advised considering the larger data set of all planes, especially the ones that did not return. “The armor doesn’t go where the bullet holes are. It goes where the bullet holes aren’t,” he explained. “On the engines.”