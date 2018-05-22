What Books Do You Want to Read This Summer?

So, what new books do you plan on reading for the summer? I am working on my annual summer reading list and am looking for suggestions. — Barry Ritholtz (@ritholtz) May 22, 2018

A couple of times a year I make a list of books that look really interesting (See this for my prior book lists). I get recommendations from friends, coworkers and of course MIB guests.

I have a high purchased-to-read-book ratio (P/R), so I use my lists as a way to create a manageable reading list that could theoretically be accomplished.

I will take a list of 50-100 interesting looking books or so and cut it down to 10. That is a doable list of good reading.

Which leads to today’s discussion: What are you interested in reading this summer?What have you recently read that delighted, entertained or informed you?

Hit me up here, I will publish the results before Memorial Day Weekend.