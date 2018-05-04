Climate-Change Related “Inequality”



Source: Washington Post

This is the most heartbreaking part of this entire narrative:

On a per-capita basis, greenhouse gas emissions are far higher in wealthy countries like the United States. Indeed, the Northern Hemisphere, where 13 of the 15 largest countries by GDP are found, emits far more than the Southern Hemisphere does. But the whole globe warms as a result. In a study released Wednesday, however, scientists have gone further in documenting what they call climate-related “inequality.” They found that tropical countries, which tend to be poorer and to have contributed less to climate change, are set to disproportionately suffer one of the more severe effects: major swings in temperature.

No one should be surprised by this . . .

Source:

The people who’ll be most hurt by climate swings did the least to cause them, study says

Chris Mooney

Washington Post, May 2 2018

https://wapo.st/2jtMtkx