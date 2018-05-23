Coming Soon: Summer Reading

My Summer reading list will be out later this afternoon, and before it publishes, some background:

Several times a year, I survey lots of new books, selecting the 10 most promising titles to read. (My prior book lists are available here). These are the books I plan on reading over the next 6 or so months.

This year, I got the bright idea to ask for readers for suggestions; they did, and the list that was created can be seen here). [i]

A few caveats before we get into the books:

First, these are for the most part new books, released in 2018 or late 2017. Second, they are put together based on my personal interest and not the pitches of PR or book agents. And last, I will actually read them (at least, most of them).[ii]

There were three books that did not make my “to read” list because I already read them in preparation for Masters in Business interviews: Annie Duke’s “Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts;” David Enrich’s “The Spider Network: How a Math Genius and a Gang of Scheming Bankers Pulled Off One of the Greatest Scams in History;” and Ryan Holiday’s “Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue.” I greatly enjoyed each of them.

Last, at the top of my list is Michael Batnick’s “Big Mistakes: The Best Investors and Their Worst Investments.” Bloomberg is none too keen on the obvious conflict, so it did not make the final edit. However, I think it is a worthwhile book on its own, but I am admittedly biased: Batnick is the Director of Research at my firm, blogs at the humbly named Irrelevant Investor, and helps create the questions for the weekly Masters in Business shows. If you like those, you will love his work on investor errors.

[i] Farsighted: How We Make the Decisions That Matter the Most by Steven Johnson is out on September 4, 2018; and Mastering the Market Cycle: Getting the Odds on Your Side by Howard Marks is out October 2, 2018. Look for them in our winter lists

[ii] The links to Amazon provide a small associate fee for any purchased books. Last year, we donated that to a Bat Conservancy group; this year, it is going to a literacy group that helps teach people read.