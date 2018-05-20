Conversation: Alan Zweibel & Martin Short

I recently saw a show where Aztec Two-Step did the songbook of Simon & Garfunkel (see the $6 The Best of Simon & Garfunkel for the songbook). More than just music, it was narrated by WCWP DJ Tony Traguardo, based on the book Simon and Garfunkel’s Bookends, by his mentor, Pete Fornatalle.

Just before the intermission, they ran a clip of Alan Zweibel on letterman from his book The Other Shulman: A Novel (video is after the jump). The clip was a hilarious take on a student who plagiarized Simon & Garfunkel’s The Boxer that was so funny I had to do some research about Zweibel — and was fascinated.

The most intriguing thing I discovered was how much wonderful comedy he has written — from the original SNL to It’s Garry Shandling’s Show to Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Then I found the video of him being interview by Martin Short, and I knew I had to share it. Enjoy.

As part of the original writing team on Saturday Night Live, Alan Zweibel has carved himself out a place in comedy history. The Emmy Award-winner has left his mark on shows like Billy Crystal’s 700 Sunday’s, Martin Short’s Fame Becomes Me and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He sits down with Short to discuss his expansive and hilarious career.

Alan Zweibel with Martin Short



Recorded on November 16, 2015 at 92nd Street Y.

Renowned comedy writer for “Saturday Night Live,” “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show.,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “700 Sundays”, Alan Zweibel appears on “Late Show with David Letterman”, to read a selection from his Thurber Prize winning novel, “The Other Shulman”.

Alan Zweibel: appearance on “Late Show with David Letterman”, 13 July, 2007

