Exile In Guyville, 25th Anniversary

Girly-Sound To Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Edition Box Set

Released earlier this month from Matador Records.

Filled with candid, clever songs about sex and scenesters, Liz Phair’s 1993 masterpiece Exile In Guyville was an audacious national debut.

Explore Liz Phair’s Exile In Guyville (in 5 Minutes)



Liz Phair – “Never Said”



Via Pitchfork

See also:

A Candid Conversation Between Liz Phair and Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan

Two pillars of brilliantly blunt indie rock from different generations come together to discuss how things change and how they don’t.

Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set.

Liz Phair’s indelible, essential debut album has been reissued with three crucial bedroom tapes that further define the innovative and unselfconscious songwriting from early in her career.