Inside Smart Beta Conference June 6 NYC

If you are in NYC in early June, then come check out this debate: I will engaging in intellectual battle with some of the brightest minds in the Passive, Active, Factor and Smart Beta space. (I expect to be wildly overmatched by the collection of talent present).

This looks to be a very interesting event in NYC — TBP readers get a discount — the VIP code now is worth $100 off registration. (Use code: FKF2239EMSPK).

I expect the debates about factor and Smart Beta investing to generate some fun sparks.

