Jim Millstein: Lessons from the Financial Crisis

Jim Millstein left Lazard to become the US Treasury’s Chief Restructuring Officer, a job that involved restructuring AIG, the insurer who required a $182bn bailout. Since leaving the government, Millstein has founded his own advisory firm and is currently teaching a course on the crisis at Georgetown Law.

The former chief restructuring officer of the US joins Lex’s Sujeet Indap to talk about the financialisation of American businesses, the causes of the 2008 crisis and the outcomes of the government response and reforms.

Jim Millstein discusses the financialisation of America



Source: FT