Do you know what you don’t know?

A Tweetstorm That Every Investor Should Read

A Wall Street veteran makes the case for acknowledging our ignorance.

Bloomberg, May 11, 2018

Yesterday, James O’Shaughnessy posted a long and intriguing tweetstorm about investor ignorance. O’Shaughnessy is the chairman and founder of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC, and the author of the classic investing book “What Works on Wall Street.”

The entire thread is worth reading from start to finish, but here is the beginning:

2/I don’t know how the market will perform this year. I don’t know how the market will perform next year. I don’t know if stocks will be higher or lower in five years. Indeed, even though the probabilities favor a positive outcome, I don’t know if stocks will be higher in 10 yrs. — Jim OShaughnessy (@jposhaughnessy) May 10, 2018

This post, as regular readers know, was about one of my favorite subjects. To be more precise, it was about our own lack of understanding of own lack of understanding. From the original work by Daniel Kahneman and Amor Tversky , as laid out in their famous 1974 paper “ Judgment under Uncertainty ,” to the Dunning-Kruger concept of metacognition — the specific skill needed to recognize one’s own skill set — this foible continues to be of great importance to investors. O’Shaughnessy starts his discussion on a note of humility, writing there are “some things I think I know and some things I know I don’t know.” That simple observation places him ahead of oh, say, 80 percent of all investors. This is not how way too many investors think.

The first step is recognizing what it is you know you don’t know. For O’Shaughnessy, this begins with the simple question, one that is asked every day by financial journalists in print and especially on television, discussed among retail stock brokers, and debated by fund managers: How will the market perform this year or next? This is often paired with a related question: Will stocks be higher or lower in five or 10 years? O’Shaughnessy notes what the probabilities are — stocks do tend to rise over time — but then says he can’t say with any degree of certainty if stocks will indeed be higher a decade from now.