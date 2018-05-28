10 Memorial Day Reads

A mix of related Memorial Day reads:
• What Makes Us Forget Wars? (Angry Staff Officer)
• How a 4-Hour Battle Between Russian Mercenaries and U.S. Commandos Unfolded in Syria (New York Times)
• International prosecutors just accused Russia of murdering everyone on Flight MH17 (Vice)
• The U.S. Army Is Turning to Robot Soldiers (Bloomberg)
• How the American Aircraft Carrier Became King of the Seas (Popular Mechanics)
• The Royal Air Force pilot Ken Gatward flew one of the most audacious and daring raids WWII: Drop a Tricolor flag on top of the Arc de Triomphe during a daily parade of German troops in Nazi-occupied Paris, because why not. (Twitter)
• Just Kills: The True Story Of How The Marine Corps Blew The Biggest War Crimes Case Since Vietnam (Task and Purpose)
• ‘Mustang Means Freedom’: Why Ford Is Saving an American Icon (New York Times)
• Trump Versus Law Enforcement: A Confrontation With No Precedent (New York Times) but see Trump’s war of attrition against Mueller bears fruit among Republicans (Washington Post)
• 009 – Bill “Willy D” Driscoll – Vietnam Ace (Fighter Pilot Podcast)
