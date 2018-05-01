MIB: Women need to exercise their workplace power

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Woman run human resources, compliance, and accounting in corporate America today. Its time they take control of the agenda to fix issues like pay inequality and sexual harassment in the workplace.

So says Patty McCord, who was chief talent officer at Netflix for 14 years, working closely with Reed Hastings. She is also the author of the new book, Powerful: Building a Culture of Freedom and Responsibility.

McCord recall her first conversation with Reed Hastings, where she tried to have him hire her to run his then software company’s HR department. (She says she speaks two languages fluently: English and Engineering). She helped create a corporate culture that could manage the rapid growth of a company that was doubling every few months. Eventually, Hastings invested in, then joined Netflix to manage it, he brought McCord along to run the firms recruiting and HR.

Her biggest regret was being so late in recognizing the power and influence women have in corporate settings. Women tend to manage accounting and HR and have far more power than they realize.

