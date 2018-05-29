MIB: Bullish or Bearish Markets?

Ed Yardeni reminds investors – and occasionally, himself – that events are either bullish or bearish. Forget the partisan politics and ideology unless you are a preacher or a moral analyst. Investors who focus instead on the duality of markets when putting capital at risk instead will be rewarded.

Yardeni is the president of Yardeni Research Inc., a provider of independent global investment strategy research. Previously, he was chief investment strategist for Deutsche Bank. Yardeni just published “Predicting the Markets: A Professional Autobiography.”

He discusses why the more pessimistic economists tend to miss out on the technological innovations which profoundly affect society, economies, and markets. Those who have a consistent negative viewpoint are fighting the tide of innovation and human ingenuity.

Yardeni also observes that boom/bust cycles, like recessions, are inevitable. He also notes that another financial crisis is highly likely to occur in our lifetimes. However, for those who can look past the panic, the next crisis will also present another opportunity to buy equities at a solid discount.

His favorite books are referenced here; our conversation transcript is published here.

You can stream/download the full conversation, including the podcast extras on iTunes, Bloomberg, Overcast, and (happy to announce) Stitcher. Our earlier podcasts can all be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Overcast, and Bloomberg.

Next week, we speak with Libby Cantrell, managing director and the head of public policy for PIMCO.