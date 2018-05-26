MIB: Dr. Ed Yardeni

Ed Yardeni is the president of Yardeni Research Inc., a provider of independent global investment strategy research. Previously, he was chief investment strategist and managing director of Prudential Equity Group; he also served as chief investment strategist for Deutsche Bank. Yardeni recently published “Predicting the Markets: A Professional Autobiography.”

He discusses why pessimistic economists miss technological innovations, which profoundly affect society. economies, and markets.

Yardeni explains why as an entrepreneurial capitalistic he is not a preacher, or moral analyst; instead, he focuses on the duality of whether events are bullish or bearish.The boom bust cycle and Recessions are inevitable. He notes that another financial crisis is likely to occur in our lifetimes; it will also present another opportunity to buy equities at a solid discount.

His favorite books are referenced here; our conversation transcript will be published here tomorrow.

Ed Yardeni’s Book

Predicting the Markets: A Professional Autobiography.

Ed Yardeni’s Favorite Books

The Courage to Act: A Memoir of a Crisis and Its Aftermath

The Age of Turbulence: Adventures in a New World