Paying Alpha Prices for Beta

A Hedge-Fund Fee Plan That Only Charges for Alpha

The industry had been paid a fortune for underperformance. That’s changing.

Bloomberg, May 9, 2018

One of my biggest criticisms of the hedge-fund industry has been the mismatch between fund performance and management fees. A traditional fee structure of “2 and 20” (a 2 percent management fee plus 20 percent of any gains) is both expensive and, truth be told, unnecessary. Expensive, because one can capture market-average returns, or beta, for a few basis points in fees in a low-cost mutual fund or exchange-traded fund; and unnecessary because investors end up paying a 20 percent surcharge for beta rather than outperformance, or alpha. (To be fair, a good number of hedge funds have lowered their fees to about 1.5 percent of assets and 15 percent of investment gains.)

What’s so puzzling is that hedge-fund investors typically believe they are paying a premium for a manager’s superior investing skills. Few seem to realize that often, fund managers are really being paid for their ability to both deliver market-based returns and pull in assets. The bottom line: This business model is an expensive wealth transfer mechanism from those who desire alpha to those who promise it but typically fail to deliver.

And yet the financial-services industry is filled with innovators who recognize how problematic this misalignment of interests is.

Enter the fulcrum fee.

Ignore for a second that terrible name and think of this kind of fee as a system that rewards managers for delivering above-average performance and does not not overpay them when they don’t. That 20 percent performance fee is only paid for outperformance above market returns. And there are often penalties for underperformance. A fee structure that rewards alpha, and not beta, represents a sea change from how hedge funds (and private equity and venture capital) have been rewarded in the past.