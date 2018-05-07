My Personal Infrastructure is Getting Better

Locals Fill Infrastructure Void Left by the Feds

States and cities are improving rail lines, airports and electrical grids.

Bloomberg, May 7, 2018

I have been discussing the sorry state of American infrastructure for years. My personal experience is that the U.S.’s infrastructure is bad, New York State’s is worse and New York City’s is the worst. The contrast with my European experiences made it seem even more pathetic. The rails and roads there are just so much better than in the U.S. Belgium and Germany’s highways are spectacular, while the Eurorail system is fast, comprehensive and more reliable than anything in the U.S.

My expectations rose when the Trump administration and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce separately proposed plans for a national infrastructure program. The Chamber’s plans for increased maintenance paid for via a rise in the gas tax and the White House’s $1.5 trillion proposalboth remain an unfunded fantasy. I don’t often agree with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, but its view is correct: nations that invest in a robust and modern infrastructure have a competitive advantage.

At the risk of offering further anecdotal evidence, there are signs that the states and the private sector are filling the void left by the federal government. Credit the booming economy and the willingness for more risk-taking as the Great Recession fades into history.