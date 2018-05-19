Ronno: The Mick Ronson Story

Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story, currently streaming on Hulu.

Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story Trailer #1 (2017)



‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ is arguably the most influential albums in the mind-blowing career of David Bowie. Released in 1972, it’s the record that set Bowie on course to becoming one of the best-known pop stars on the planet. In just over a year, Bowie invaded the minds of the nation’s youth with a killer combination of extraterrestrial rock ‘n’ roll and outrageous sexuality, all delivered in high-heeled boots, multicoloured dresses and extravagant make-up. Ziggy turned Bowie into stardust. This documentary tells the story of how Bowie became one of the most iconic creations in the history of pop music. From his music, the fashion and the theatrical stage presentation merged together which turned David Bowie into the biggest craze since the Beatles. Ziggy’s instant success gave the impression that he was the perfectly planned pop star. But, as the film reveals his career was full of highs and lows to hit on just the right formula that would take him to the top.



David Bowie: Stardust (FULL DOCUMENTARY)


