Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 5.25.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 25th, 2018

Positives:

1. Following a series of diplomatic blunders, markets shook off lots of bad geopolitical news to close higher for the week;

2. Core durable goods orders rose 1% m/o/m, above the expected 0.7%.

3. PMI Composite rose to 55.7, up .9 from previous 54.8.

4. Chicago Fed National Activity index rose to 0.34, beating the expected 0.25.

5. Bloomberg consumer comfort index rose to 55.2 w/o/w, up 0.6 from previous 54.6.

Negatives: