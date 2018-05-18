Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 5.18.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 18th, 2018

Positives:

1. Same store sales growth rose 4.9% y/o/y, up 0.7% from previous 4.2% increase. 2. Jobless claims came in at 222k, sending 4-week average down 2,750 to 213,250. 3. Crude oil inventories fell 1.4 million barrels w/o/w to 432.4 million, 4. E-commerce retail sales rose 3.9% in the first quarter, up from previous quarter’s 3.2% rise. 5. Industrial production rose .7% in April, beating expectations. 6. NAHB builder survey rose to 70, up from prior revised 68.

Negatives:

1. Yield on the US 10 year Treasury bond breaks out to a 7 year high.

2. Gasoline prices rose every day this week; average per gallon price is now $2.91, up 24% y/o/y and is at the highest level since November 2014 (according to AAA).

3.Housing starts fell to 1.287 million, lower than the expected 1.336 million.

4. Retail sales rose 0.3% m/o/m as expected, down from previous .6% increase.

5. MBA Mortgage applications fell a seasonally adjusted 2% w/o/w.

6. Business inventories remained unchanged m/o/m, lower than expected .2% rise.