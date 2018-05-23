Summer Reading List 2018

10 Books for a Summer Reading List

Some recommendations for beach or porch.

Bloomberg, May 23, 2018

It’s that time of year! With Memorial Day coming, the summer reading season gets underway. Here are 10 of the most promising titles for beach and porch.

A few caveats: First, most on this list are new, though there are some older titles. Second, the list is based on my personal interests and not the pitches of book agents or publicists. And last, I will actually read them — at least, most of them.

“Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup” (2018) by John Carreyrou. Carreyrou broke the story about the Theranos fraud despite pressure and intimidation from lawyers even as the blood-testing company’s valuation approached $10 billion. But what really makes this such an amazing tale is how many people failed to do even the most basic due diligence, relying instead on the roster of all-star investors and directors. Everyone just assumed everyone else had checked out the company, its leaders and even the basic science behind its technology. It was a recipe for disaster; Theranos founder and Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Holmes has already settled accusations of securities fraud.

“Rocket Men: The Daring Odyssey of Apollo 8 and the Astronauts Who Made Man’s First Journey to the Moon” (2018) by Robert Kurson. I remember as a small child being taken out of class, brought into an auditorium with the rest of the school to watch the very first moon landing on a black-and-white television propped up on the stage. If you are of that generation, or are a space geek, then this looks like it’s a must-read.

“Measure What Matters: How Google, Bono, and the Gates Foundation Rock the World with OKRs (2018) by John Doerr. I consider us lucky to live in an era where successful rock ‘n’ rollers, hedge-fund managers and now venture capitalists feel compelled to share what they have learned over the course of their careers. OKR stands for “objectives and key results,” the goal-setting system Doerr learned when he was an engineer at Intel in the 1970s under the legendary Andy Grove.

