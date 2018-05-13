10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• How the Father of Computer Science Decoded Nature’s Mysterious Patterns (New York Times) see also The Man Who Changed the World, Twice (New York Times)
• A journey through a land of extreme poverty: welcome to America (The Guardian)
• David Swensen Wrote an Angry Email. Then He Pressed Send. (Institutional Investor)
• The surprising reason stock-market investors on higher floors take more risks (Market Watch)
• Ray Dalio’s Book Has Sold a Million Copies. But Who’s Actually Implementing His Ideas? (Institutional Investor)
• Meet the little-known ‘big fish’ megadonor setting the tone for GOP primary races (Washington Post)
• Frank Rich: Roy Cohn, Donald Trump, and the New York Cesspool That Created Them (New York Magazine) see also ‘I’m crushing it’: How Michael Cohen, touting his access to President Trump, convinced companies to pay millions (Washington Post)
• Pardoning Michael Cohen This Early In The Mueller Investigation Could Be Trouble For Trump (FiveThirtyEight)
• Alexa and Siri Can Hear This Hidden Command. You Can’t. (New York Times) see also Google’s New Voice Bot Sounds, Um, Maybe Too Real (NPR)
• Has LeBron perfected how to rest while playing? (ESPN)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend famed short seller Jim Chanos, President and founder of Kynikos Associates.
Once-Hot Apartment Construction Cooling as U.S. Housing Engine
Source: Bloomberg
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!