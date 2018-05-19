10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the window, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Jack Bogle’s Battle (Barron’s)

• The Last Days of the Blue-Blood Harvest (The Atlantic)

• Dimensional Fund Advisors Grapples With Its Future (Institutional Investor)

• Rocketmen: The Space Barons: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the Quest to Colonize the Cosmos (Literary Review)

• ‘I Am the Mastermind’: Mohammed bin Salman’s Guide to Getting Rich (Wall Street Journal)

• The Untold Story of Robert Mueller’s Time in Combat: Robert Mueller’s job is to make sense of how Russia hacked the 2016 election. But to make sense of Mueller, you have to revisit some of the bloodiest battles of Vietnam. (Wired)

• The Bourbon-Swilling Short-Seller Who Wants to F— Up Congress (Institutional Investor)

• Trump vs. the “Deep State”How the Administration’s loyalists are quietly reshaping American governance. (New Yorker)

• Secrets of (Semi-legal) Sex Tourism in the Dominican Republic (Playboy)

• Ticks rising (Aeon)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with wearables expert and VC Steve Murray, partner at Revolution Growth, and Fitbit board member.

Johns Hopkins study: Gun owners support a wide range of gun control measures



Source: Washington Post

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!