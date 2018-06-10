10 Friday AM Reads

Hey, new month! Start it with our end of week, morning train reads:

• Former Jeb Bush spokesman Tim Miller: The Media’s Undeniable Pro-Trump Bias (Crooked Media)

• The seven deadly trade lies of Brexiteers (Standard)

• Jeff Bezos: Amazon deserves to be scrutinized as a giant company, aims to ‘pass with flying colors’ (Geek Wire)

• What Can This Five-Century-Old Drawing Teach You? Everything That Matters. (Thought Catalog)

• The war is over and I have lost. I love Big Scooter. (The Atlantic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Libby Cantrill, managing director and head of public policy at PIMCO, where she analyzes political events for the firm’s investment committee, and coordinates the firm’s response to policy issues.

