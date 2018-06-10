10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• The Millennial Moment — in Charts (Financial Times)

• Not just Wells Fargo: OCC finds sales practice abuses at other banks (American Banker)

• How Venezuela’s Implosion – and Reconstruction – Will Transform South America (Americas Quarterly)

• For Vanguard employees’ own retirement fund, the firm will no longer offer its signature S&P 500 index fund (Philly Inquirer)

• Reps, Reps, Reps: How to Become a Learning Machine (Of Dollars And Data) see also Useful Hacks (Collaborative Fund)