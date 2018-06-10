10 Thursday AM Reads

Its the Summer solstice — longest day of the year! Use all that light to enjoy our morning reads:

• 5 Exemplary CEO Annual Letters Worth Reading (Behavioral Value Investor) see also The Leader’s Calendar: How CEOs Manage Time (Harvard Business Review)

• How Amazon Became One of Washington’s Most Powerful Players: The company has built a huge presence in the nation’s capital, with an army of lobbyists and a growing list of government contracts. (Wall Street Journal)

• How the end of the MTV era led to a music video renaissance (Washington Post)

• Arrested Development’s quiet return shows how much TV has changed (The Verge)

• The 100 Greatest YouTube Videos of All Time, Ranked (Thrillist)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Dr. Raife Giovinazzo of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management. Giovinazzo conducts research using applied behavioral finance to enhance investment processes at the firm. He studied under Nobel-winning pioneers of behavioral economic Daniel Kahneman and Richard Thaler.

