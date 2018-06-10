10 Thursday AM Reads

June 28, 2018 8:12am by

My back in NYC morning train reads:

• ‘Cash is just grief’: why shops and bars want to make you pay by card (Guardian)
• You See What You Want To See (Of Dollars And Data) see also 36 Obvious Investment Truths (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Amazon overtakes Apple as the most valuable American brand, claims Brand Finance (9 to 5 Mac)
• YouTube is the new way to get famous. At VidCon, the tweens want to be next in line. (Washington Post)
• Internet TV Services Get Big Boost From World Cup (Variety)

What are you reading?

