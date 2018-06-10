10 Thursday Reads

My morning train reads:
• Hedge Funds’ Best Ideas? Those Are Just Stocks They’re Dumping (Bloomberg)
• How Netflix sent the biggest media companies into a frenzy, and why Netflix thinks some are getting it wrong (CNBC)
• Hungry, Hungry Hippocampus: Why and How We Eat (NPR) see also When does hungry become hangry? (The Conversation)
• The Little-Known Behavioral Scientist Who Has Transformed Cities All Over the World (Behavioral Scientist)
• How some inside FIFA battled Russian influence and lost (ESPN) see also How Russian Meddling Gave Us This Year’s World Cup (New York Times)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!