10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Pivot to traditional: Direct-to-consumer brands sour on Facebook ads (Digiday)
• Is the U.S. Due For a Recession? (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Web of elite Russians met with NRA execs during 2016 campaign (McClatchy DC) see also Arron Banks ‘met Russian officials multiple times before Brexit vote’ (The Guardian)
• Why a Decline in Insects Should Bug You (Wall Street Journal)
• The Incomparable Greatness of Rafael Nadal at the French Open (The Ringer)
What are you reading?
