10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Ways to think about machine learning (Benedict Evans)

• Having Too Much Employer Stock in Your 401(k) Is Dangerous. Just Look at GE (Fortune) see also GE Retirees’ Classic Investment Error (The Big Picture)

• We’re going to lose this trade war (Washington Post)

• Brexit Could Cripple Britain’s Ports (The Atlantic) see also The Big Bang Made London. Brexit Could Undo It (Bloomberg)

• How solar power could become a victim of its own success (Wired) see also How the Koch Brothers Are Killing Public Transit Projects Around the Country (New York Times)