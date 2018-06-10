10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Ways to think about machine learning (Benedict Evans)
• Having Too Much Employer Stock in Your 401(k) Is Dangerous. Just Look at GE (Fortune) see also GE Retirees’ Classic Investment Error (The Big Picture)
• We’re going to lose this trade war (Washington Post)
• Brexit Could Cripple Britain’s Ports (The Atlantic) see also The Big Bang Made London. Brexit Could Undo It (Bloomberg)
• How solar power could become a victim of its own success (Wired) see also How the Koch Brothers Are Killing Public Transit Projects Around the Country (New York Times)
What are you reading?
